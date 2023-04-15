 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet had a 6-hour-long date at his house

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet had a 6-hour-long date at his house
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet had a 6-hour-long date at his house 

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet had a six-hour-long date at his house amid romance rumours.

Even though the reality TV star and the Dune actor have not been spotted together, multiple reports have claimed that they are spending a lot of time together.

Spilling details about their secret 6-hour-long meetup, an insider told The Sun, "Kylie and Timothée have been sneaking around for months, and she has mostly been hanging out at his house.”

"Around the beginning of March, her security and car were spotted on his driveway, but the news hadn't leaked yet.

"She's been chilling with him in private ever since as they clearly get to know each other,” the source added.

"On Thursday, I know she had her own security guys go to his place in Beverly Hills before she even arrived

"She showed up at 9am and was there for around six hours before leaving at about 3pm,” claimed the outlet.

Before concluding, the source shared, "They were clearly desperate to keep these hangouts under the radar, but they know the secret is now out."

More From Entertainment:

Ice Spice has teamed up with Nicki Minaj’s new label

Ice Spice has teamed up with Nicki Minaj’s new label
'Thor' star drops return hints

'Thor' star drops return hints
Ryan Reynolds receives Humanitarian Award at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

Ryan Reynolds receives Humanitarian Award at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
'Beau Is Afraid' director braces for backlash

'Beau Is Afraid' director braces for backlash
Taylor Swift stuns in green fairycore dress on Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift stuns in green fairycore dress on Eras Tour concert

'Barry' star teases spinoff

'Barry' star teases spinoff

Jennifer Garner credits Reese Witherspoon for female-led projects in Hollywood

Jennifer Garner credits Reese Witherspoon for female-led projects in Hollywood
How Bill Hader turns anxiety into art on HBO's 'Barry'

How Bill Hader turns anxiety into art on HBO's 'Barry'
Brie Larson's 'The Marvels' teaser trailer riles up MCU fanboys video

Brie Larson's 'The Marvels' teaser trailer riles up MCU fanboys
Michael Lockwood to ‘protect’ his twins amid Lisa Marie Presley will battle

Michael Lockwood to ‘protect’ his twins amid Lisa Marie Presley will battle
Ben Affleck says he'd never suggest anyone to live with Matt Damon: 'God bless his wife!'

Ben Affleck says he'd never suggest anyone to live with Matt Damon: 'God bless his wife!'
John Legend pens heartwarming birthday note for ‘beautiful’ daughter Luna

John Legend pens heartwarming birthday note for ‘beautiful’ daughter Luna