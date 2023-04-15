 
Meghan Markle skipping King Charles' coronation to avoid bad press?

Meghan Markle may have taken the decision to skip King Charles’ coronation so to avoid bad press, claimed an expert.

Speaking to The Express, royal expert Afua Hagan said that celebrating her and Prince Harry’s son Prince Archie’s birthday is not the only reason the Duchess of Sussex has chosen to skip the historic event.

Hagan said that while her kid’s birthday may have been a factor, “a huge part of the decision” will have been the media scrutiny she will have faced if she did go to the Coronation.

The expert said that the Suits alum received a lot of negative headlines when she last came to UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year and does not want it to happen again.

“That has got to be quite frustrating and annoying, given she is just living her life and going about her business supporting her husband,” she said of the criticism Markle received.

“She doesn’t want to put herself through all that because it’s not worth it.”

Hagan said Markle’s decision to snub Coronation was “a masterstroke”, adding, “She has taken away the ability for people to criticise what she’s wearing, what she’s doing, or not getting in a car the right way.

"People won’t be able to mock her,” she added. “That is part of the reason she didn’t want to give them the sideshow she didn’t want to let them tear strips off her.”

"I think that played a huge part in her decision.”

