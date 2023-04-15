 
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
‘Legally Blonde’ considered for movie and TV series by Amazon Studios

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Legally Blonde was initially released in 2001 starring the stunning Reese Witherspoon
Amazon Studios is allegedly eyeing Legally Blonde to make a new TV series and movie set within that world, according to Deadline. Since acquiring the MGM Properties, they are apparently looking into expanding several of the MGM projects.

Deadline further reported that they are considering expanding Robocop, Stargate, The Thomas Crown Affair, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther Barbershop, and Fame with some of them being eyed for both a movie and a TV series.

Legally Blonde was initially released in 2001 starring the stunning Reese Witherspoon in her iconic role of Elle Woods. It follows the young woman as she strives to get into law school after her boyfriend breaks up with her and finds out she actually has a knack for it.

