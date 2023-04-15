 
Potterheads shrug off 'Harry Potter' reboot

Potterheads shrug off 'Harry Potter' reboot

Harry Potter new TV show announcement received mixed responses from Potterheads, with many claiming that the new adaptation will not fly like the original movies.

Announced by Warner Bros. Discovery, newly re-named streaming service, Max, the clip of the series was shared with the tweet, "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax."

One of the avid high-fantasy series fans tweeted, "I've seen like 500 tweets in the last 48 hours about how much effort they are going to put into making this new Harry Potter its own thing – new cast, faithful adaptations, 10-year plan, etc – and then a teaser drops and they just recycle the John Williams theme???? lol mental."

"So this 'new,' 'original,' and 'faithful' adaptation is going to use the same John Williams Harry Potter theme and Hogwarts designs of 20 years ago? Huh," another wrote.

"The trailer for the new Harry Potter TV show having the same theme tune as the movies. I mean that's nothing new with reboots but it is literally just gonna be the same thing all over again with a new cast lol," another claimed. "What's the point? (I know the point is to make money.)," a third commented.

