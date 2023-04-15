Who is Taylor Swift dating now? Fans discover new clues

Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Tampa on Thursday night, marking her first show since her shocking split with Joe Alwyn.

However, fans are curious to find out who the Folklore singer could be seeing now.

Swift’s fans, popularly known as Swifties have connected the dots that the Lavender Haze is now dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Swifties, who are adept at finding Swift’s carefully hidden clues, are seemingly convinced that the pop star is dating Matty.

Swift and Matty have made several appearances together, the most recent in January 2023, when the Bejeweled singer shocked fans by appearing at the band's gig in London, performing This City (and Anti-Hero).

Swift’s fans have gathered fresh evidence as they believe the Midnights singer and Joe's split was made public on Matty's birthday, 8 April.

Matty, on the other hand, added further fuel to the rumors by apparently referencing Swift in an onstage speech.

While talking about his decision to quit social media, he said, "Everything happens in eras.”

"The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being an [expletive] is coming to an end,” he further explained.

Swifties are excited about the potential new power couple. "I'm being so serious when I say Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are going to start dating now," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Matty Healy and Taylor Swift single at the same time in the same universe!"

A third wrote, "Taylor Swift broke up with Joe. OMG Matty Healy is finally gonna shoot his shot."