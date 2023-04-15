 
Farhad Samji weighs 'Hera Pheri 3' criticism

Farhad Samji weighs 'Hera Pheri 3' criticism

Scores of Hera Pheri fans took to Twitter to demand the removal of Farhad Samji as the filmmaker of the highly-anticipated comedy film.

Now, the director has responded to the criticism in his new interview.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Houseful filmmaker said, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, so who are these people?

Secondly, you used two words in your question -and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches."

The 48-year-old added, "Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Now, What can I say beyond this?”

The first original was helmed by Priyadarshan. While the second was by Neeraj Vora.

