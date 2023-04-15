King Charles makes first statement as Harry confirms coronation attendance

King Charles on Friday made first public statement days after son Prince Harry confirmed he will be attending historic coronation without his family.



King Charles inspected the 200th Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

He presented the new Colours and Sovereign's Banner to the receiving Ensigns.

During his address, the King praised the efforts of the Officer Cadets, saying, “I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements.”

“I can only wish each of you every possible success and good fortune as you embark on your future service to this nation.”

It was King Charles first public appearance and statement after Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would attend the May 6 event while the Duchess would remain in California with Archie and Lilibet.