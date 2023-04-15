 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Fifty Fifty enters Top 40 of UK Charts with ‘Cupid’

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

The first girl group to have achieved the feat is Blackpink
The first girl group to have achieved the feat is Blackpink

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has made their Top 40 debut in the UK Charts with their hit track Cupid. They also became the second K-pop girl group to have charted for three weeks.

Only last week, they became the third K-pop girl group to chart for two weeks on the UK Official Charts with Cupid jumping from its place at No. 96 to No. 61. The song then climbed upwards in its fourth week on the chart, ranking at No. 34 and making its way to the Top 40 for the first time.

The first girl group to have achieved the feat is Blackpink, who also made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to claim the first spot on the UK Official Albums Chart. 

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jennie is invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Blackpink’s Jennie is invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Amanda Bynes turns to 'self-care' after hospitalization

Amanda Bynes turns to 'self-care' after hospitalization
Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel

Blackpink sets Guinness World Record for most viewed group music channel
Olivia Wilde to direct TV adaptation of 'A Visit From The Goon Squad'

Olivia Wilde to direct TV adaptation of 'A Visit From The Goon Squad'
K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi tests positive for Covid-19

K-pop group G-Idle’s Yuqi tests positive for Covid-19
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘spotted’ together at Coachella months after split
Vanessa Hudgens reveals she knew Cole Tucker was ‘the one’ after first meeting

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she knew Cole Tucker was ‘the one’ after first meeting
BTS’ Jimin now the 1st K-pop soloist to spend 3 weeks in Top 40 of UK Charts

BTS’ Jimin now the 1st K-pop soloist to spend 3 weeks in Top 40 of UK Charts
Nicolas Cage breaks his silence on why he prefers ‘thespian’ over actor

Nicolas Cage breaks his silence on why he prefers ‘thespian’ over actor
Who is Taylor Swift dating now? Fans discover new clues

Who is Taylor Swift dating now? Fans discover new clues
K-pop soloist Dawn opens up about his breakup with HyunA

K-pop soloist Dawn opens up about his breakup with HyunA
Bad Bunny shades Harry Styles during Coachella performance

Bad Bunny shades Harry Styles during Coachella performance