Kate Middleton, Prince William's son Prince George set to make history

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George, who is second in line to the throne (behind his father), will make history with his role at their grandfather King Charles III's coronation.



Prince Louis' elder brother will serve as a "Page of Honor" at the coronation in May, according to Buckingham Palace. The role he will play would be a historic first.

The nine-year-old's coronation participation marks the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service.

George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation, according to The Telegraph.

"Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember," royal author Hugo Vickers told The Times before plans were finalized.

Charles, who was four at the coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953, was only brought in to watch the investiture segment (highlighted by the moment of crowning) during the three-hour service.

Queen Elizabeth was 11 at the coronation of her father, King George VI, in 1937 and similarly witnessed the festivities from the Royal Gallery, per Westminster Abbey. They also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family following each coronation.

Prince George is likely to step out in the same way, Charles and Camilla will appear on the palace balcony for the first time in the new reign following the crowning ceremony joined by members of the royal family.