Prince Harry’s identity on ‘life support’ in the US

Experts have just voiced concerns regarding Prince Harry’s motives for the Coronation Day.



Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these allegations.

Her revelations were shared during an episode for the To Di For Daily podcast.

According to a report by the Daily Star, Prince Harry and the Firm already know his true motives for deciding to show up.

In the eyes of Ms Schofield, While “The Royal Family and their staff are likely relieved to know that Meghan will not be in tow.”

They know intentions and thus “I do not think that the Royal Family will consider this a reconciliation or move in that direction.”

At the same time however, “I believe that the Royal Family recognises that Harry needs them more than they need him at this point. His brand is on life support in the states.”