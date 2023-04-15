Prince Harry’s bid to ‘strong-arm’ Prince William ‘a total failure’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his bid to strong-arm Prince William, especially considering its become a ‘complete failure’.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser believes, “Charles and William have not played ball. In fact, they have resolutely refused to step foot on the court, completely and utterly ignoring Harry’s prolonged TV-and-book tantrum.”

“Four months on from Harry’s ‘ball’ pronouncement, what has he actually gotten?”

“An even colder shoulder from his family and the sudden, urgent need to find packing boxes in the Windsor area.”

“Harry’s seeming attempt at strong-arming-slash-embarrassing his father and brother into admitting the errors of their ways immediately backfired.”