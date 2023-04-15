 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘strong-arm’ Prince William ‘a total failure’

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his bid to strong-arm Prince William, especially considering its become a ‘complete failure’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser believes, “Charles and William have not played ball. In fact, they have resolutely refused to step foot on the court, completely and utterly ignoring Harry’s prolonged TV-and-book tantrum.”

“Four months on from Harry’s ‘ball’ pronouncement, what has he actually gotten?”

“An even colder shoulder from his family and the sudden, urgent need to find packing boxes in the Windsor area.”

“Harry’s seeming attempt at strong-arming-slash-embarrassing his father and brother into admitting the errors of their ways immediately backfired.”

More From Royals:

King Charles makes first statement as Harry confirms coronation attendance video

King Charles makes first statement as Harry confirms coronation attendance
Prince Harry in for humiliation ‘no matter the spin and the cheery face’ put in video

Prince Harry in for humiliation ‘no matter the spin and the cheery face’ put in
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘lied’ about wanting to make amends video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘lied’ about wanting to make amends
Kate Middleton warning or Archie’s birthday! Why Meghan Markle decides not to attend coronation? video

Kate Middleton warning or Archie’s birthday! Why Meghan Markle decides not to attend coronation?
Meghan Markle an utter ‘ingrate’ that’s disgusting the world video

Meghan Markle an utter ‘ingrate’ that’s disgusting the world
Prince Harry to live under ‘house arrest’ during his visit to UK for King Charles coronation? video

Prince Harry to live under ‘house arrest’ during his visit to UK for King Charles coronation?
Meghan Markle ‘relishes engaging in games against the palace’ video

Meghan Markle ‘relishes engaging in games against the palace’
Man reacts as he was convicted after throwing eggs at King Charles video

Man reacts as he was convicted after throwing eggs at King Charles
Prince Harry wants to meet King Charles ahead of coronation? video

Prince Harry wants to meet King Charles ahead of coronation?
Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

Most of British people not interested in King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

Kate Middleton mocked after report says her ancestor's efforts freed Meghan's ancestor from slavery

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry

King Charles speaks of his pride in William and Harry