Prince Harry's presence at King Charles coronation poses security risks to royal family?

Prince Harry has been warned that he could face public mockery and threats at King Charles coronation due to his claims in "Spare".

The Duke of Sussex, who has beefed up his security after his boastings about killing 25 Taliban during his time with the British military in Afghanistan, could be a serious security threats for the royal family at the coronation, according some experts.

Meghan's hubby was escorted by security guards with Glock lockbox during his recent visit to New York.

Some experts also believe that he would receive an icy reception from fellow royals at the coronation.

He may also face public mockery over his climes and allegations in his memoir Spare. King Charles' younger son could be booed if he faces public during his stay in the UK as he has become a laughing stock.

Meghan and Harry's popularity in the UK has dropped further after their stunts against the royal family. People are making fun of the couple.

Harry's revelations about losing his virginity, experiences with drugs and other claims have given rise to much mirth. Viewers of South Park have seen their desire for privacy mercilessly mocked and with reason.

According to some, Harry, who is locked in an ongoing legal fight with the Home Office at the London High Court, could end up living under "house arrest" during his UK visit.

