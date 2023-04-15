 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Shabana Azmi Reveals Mithun Chakraborty's Insecurities About Dark Skin

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has recently made a revelation about Mithun Chakraborty's insecurities related to his dark skin complexion. Azmi, who has worked with Chakraborty in several films, spoke about his self-consciousness in a recent interview.

"Mithun was very conscious of his dark skin. He would often talk about how he wished he had a fairer complexion," Azmi said. "It's unfortunate that our society places such a high value on fair skin and perpetuates colorism."

Azmi went on to add that Chakraborty's talent and hard work made him one of the most successful actors of his time, regardless of his skin color. "Mithun was a fantastic actor and his performances spoke for themselves. It's a shame that he felt the need to be self-conscious about his appearance," she said.

Azmi's comments have sparked a conversation on social media about the damaging effects of colorism and the need to break free from these harmful beauty standards. Many fans and fellow actors have praised Azmi for speaking out and bringing attention to this issue.

