Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Rainy Vacation in Berlin Goes Viral

Arjun Kapoor poses for beau Malaika Arora in Berlin

Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor has been caught on camera by his girlfriend Malaika Arora as they enjoyed a romantic rainy day together in Berlin. The couple, who have been dating for over three years now, were seen strolling through the streets of the German capital, with Malaika capturing some stunning shots of her beau.

In the pictures, Arjun can be seen sporting a casual yet stylish look, donning a black hoodie and blue jeans, while carrying an umbrella to shield himself from the rain. Malaika, on the other hand, looked chic in a beige trench coat and black boots, as she took snapshots of her handsome boyfriend.

The couple's romantic escapades have been the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship public, and these latest pictures have only added to the buzz. Fans of the duo have been flooding social media with comments, expressing their love and admiration for the couple.



Arjun and Malaika have been on a vacation in Europe for the past few days and have been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media. The couple, who are known for their PDA-filled Instagram posts, seem to be having a great time exploring the city and spending quality time together.

While the couple has not yet announced any plans to tie the knot, their fans are eagerly waiting for them to take their relationship to the next level. For now, it seems that the couple is content enjoying each other's company and making memories together.

As the pictures of Arjun and Malaika continue to go viral, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates from their European vacation. The couple's love story has been nothing short of a fairytale, and their fans are rooting for them to live happily ever after.