Justin Welby failed to convince William and Harry to end differences on King's request?

King Charles requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons to attend the coronation after Prince Harry published his book titled 'Spare'.

While Harry was reluctant to face his family in the UK after levelling all kind of allegations, Prince William was not ready to allow him to be at the coronation.

The British media reported that the Prince of Wales feared his younger brother would steal the limelight away from the coronation.

While it is still not confirmed whether Justin Welby played any role in convincing Harry to attend the ceremony, it has been reported by The Sun on Sunday that before agreeing to attend the coronation, Harry had a heart to heart talk with his father.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that they have spoken and there is a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides” after Harry’s explosive revelations in his book Spare and Netflix series.

It will be the first time Harry has been with his family since his memoir and six-part docu-series shocked royals.

The report in The Sun on Sunday said that the Duke of Sussex ended months of no contact with Charles by holding a conversation about the invitation but has not spoken to William. The report did not mention whether the Archbishop of Canterbury talked to Harry and William to end their differences.

It said there was also correspondence with Buckingham Palace before Harry accepted but no significant talks other than over the couple’s security at Westminster Abbey.

Citing insiders, the publication reporter that the monarch is “happy” with his son’s decision and “understanding” of Meghan staying behind with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

The sources said by attending the coronation Harry wanted to show “support for his father”.