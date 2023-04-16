 
Royals
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
New report sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles and royal family

Days before the coronation of King Charles, a new report on the British monarchy has set alarm bells ringing for the royal family.

According to the report by a think tank, the royal family is in danger of “abolishing itself by stealth” by spending less time engaging with the people of Britain.

The report warned King Charles that the monarchy is at risk of becoming “too distant” from the nation it seeks to serve after a dramatic slump in the number of public engagements.

Death, scandal and resignation are blamed for a 40 percent drop in ribbon-cutting and hand-shaking duties over the past decade, said the Civitas report’

It warmed that if missing junior royals don’t do more to support the new King the monarchy could easily “collapse”.

According to analysis by Civitas, the tally of UK-based engagements has slumped from 3,338 in 2014 to just 2,079 last year.

  Express.co.uk reported that royal author Margaret Holder backed the report, warning a lack of a public presence could “herald the demise of the institution”. 

