Sunday Apr 16 2023
Ryan Reynolds teaches pronunciation of Rob McElhenney’s name in new song

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Ryan Reynolds exhibited his exceptional humour as he celebrated Rob McElhenney’s birthday with a hilarious song tribute.

The Deadpool actor, 46, serenaded a catchy tune explaining how to pronounce the last name of his fellow actor and business partner. In honour of his Wrexham A.F.C. co-chairman’s 46th birthday, Reynolds shared the musical chant on all his social media platforms.

“A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy birthday, @rmcelhenney,” he wrote in the caption on IG.

“Also… absolutely none of this was possible without the beautiful, heartbreaking and utterly charitable prowess of these two geniuses: @justinpaulmusic and @benjpasek. And thank you to the community of @wrexham_afc for keeping this a secret.”

He then quipped, “Also, would be a real shame if this became a regular chant at the Racecourse.”

The tribute began with Reynolds singing to a piano melody, “Sure, he’s got a pretty face that people know they know. They think they recognise him from his big-time TV show.”

“But despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing they do not know is how to spell their name,” he continued on the mic. “Pronouncing all those N’s and E’s and H’s can perplex ‘em, so here’s a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham.”

As Ryan then croons, “It’s McElhenney,” clips of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and prominent figures mispronouncing his last name are inter-spliced throughout the video.

The song then launches into an Irish jig-like chant in a pub, explaining, “First, it’s Mack-le like a tackle when we take ‘em to the ground. Then Henney, like the penny that he’s in for with the pound.”

In response to the video, McElhenney wrote on IG, “Good God. You’ve started an arms race.”

