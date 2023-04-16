Meghan Markle wants her ‘children to know their grandfather’

It was confirmed by the Buckingham Palace that Meghan Markle will not be attending the Coronation of King Charles but her husband, Prince Harry would be going.

Since the Coronation falls on the same day as her son, Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, the Duchess of Sussex will be planning an “intimate” birthday bash at home.

According to Page Six, there may be a few recognisable faces at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito, California, estate — after all, they “do have celebrities in their life,” one source familiar with the family told the outlet.

As one highly placed royal insider told Page Six of Harry and his family, “Even though Meghan is not going, it’s still going to be extremely awkward.”

While things seem a little strained between the Sussexes and the monarch, a palace insider told outlet that Charles has been kept abreast of Archie and Lilibet’s lives.

Insiders say there is definite thawing between Charles and Harry, with one source adding, “There is now, more than ever, a willingness to try and have a relationship.”

Previously, Meghan has been accused over the years of creating drama and rifts in the family, the source familiar with the Sussexes said that’s not the case.

“Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather [Markle’s long-estranged father, Thomas Markle],” the insider said.

“She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty.”

The Sussex source added that Markle made the decision to skip the coronation in the hopes of not keeping the headlines at bay.