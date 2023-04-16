Meghan Markle to relaunch ‘The Tig’ after the Coronation?

Meghan Markle seemingly has her career priorities set as soon as the Coronation of King Charles wraps up.

According to Brand and culture expert Nick Ede, who told MailOnline, “I think once the Coronation is over and the eyes of the world are off the king and Prince Harry then Meghan will launch a new initiative.”

He added, “I suspect she will have been working on some new projects that will enable her to stand alone rather than use Prince Harry.”

To this, PR guru Mark Borkowski said that Meghan has “kept her head down for some time” which may suggest that there are some plans in action.

“The fact that she is not there is a statement that the UK does not particularly engage with her and looks like: ‘Poor me,’” Borkowski said. “But the Meghan and Harry story are way beyond the boundaries of Britain and the Commonwealth. There will definitely be a relaunch by Meghan. It is impossible for them to stay quiet.”

The news comes after reports suggest that the Duchess of Sussex will be relaunching her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

She originally closed the blog when she began dating Prince Harry, her now husband, in 2017. Meghan, according to the Mirror, has received official preliminary approval to relaunch the site.