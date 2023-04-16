 
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Queen Camilla’s real feelings for Prince Harry’s memoir laid bare

Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Prince Harry comments about Queen Consort Camilla in his explosive memoir, Spare, seemed to have caused her quite some distress.

Fiona, Marchioness of Lansdowne, one of Camilla’s official companions, publicly talked about the Queen Consort for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times.

She said that the Queen Consort was “hurt” by Prince Harry’s comments in his book.

“It was not stamping of feet or gnashing of teeth – it was much more of an eye-roll response,” she described. Lady Lansdowne said in her interview with the outlet, “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her.”

“Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended.’”

In Spare, Harry wrote of Camilla: “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.” He claimed it was to improve her standing and blamed her for leaking stories to the press about his wife, Meghan Markle.

He also described her as “dangerous” and a “villain,” while also accusing her of leaving “bodies in the street” in her efforts to change the public’s perception of her. 

The Duke also mentioned in his book that he and his brother William had “begged” their father not to marry Camilla because they feared she would become their “wicked stepmother.”

