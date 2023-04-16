 
Sunday Apr 16 2023
'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

Sunday Apr 16, 2023

The Americans producer Joel Fields recounted the lead star Matthew Rhys's prank on his fellow star Keri Russell and series writers.

Speaking to a panel at the Paley Center for Media to celebrate show's 10th anniversary, Fields recalled, “Joe [Weisberg] and I walked in [the writers’ room] one day and someone had on Matthew and Keri’s pictures – they’d been defaced. There’s a devil on Matthew and a funny mustache on Keri."

He added, "And we called the assistants in and we called the staff in and we go, ‘Guys, it’s all good to have fun it’s fine, but this is a professional and respectful place to work and we really need to know who did this?’ And one of the assistants finally goes, ‘It’s Matthew.'”

The 48-year-old revealed that he thought to deface his headshot after a lengthy drinking session.

“We had a boozy lunch,” adding, “And I was like, ‘New disguise options!'”

