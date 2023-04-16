'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title

George R.R. Martin explained the why the official title for Warner Bros. Discovery newly announced Game of Thrones spinoff was not Dunk & Egg.

"The working title will be 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.' Whether that will be the final title, I can't say for sure… beyond saying that no, it won't be called 'Tales of Dunk & Egg' or 'The Adventures of Dunk & Egg' or 'Dunk & Egg' or anything along those lines," Martin wrote on his blog.

"I love Dunk and I love Egg, and I know that fans refer to my novellas as "the Dunk & Egg stories," sure, but there are millions of people out there who do not know the stories and the title needs to intrigue them too. If you don't know the characters, 'Dunk & Egg' sounds like a sitcom. 'Laverne & Shirley.' 'Abbott & Costello.' 'Beavis & Butthead.' So, no. We want 'knight' in the title. Knighthood and chivalry are central to the themes of these stories," he added.