 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Game of Thrones author spills beans on prequel title
'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title

George R.R. Martin explained the why the official title for Warner Bros. Discovery newly announced Game of Thrones spinoff was not Dunk & Egg.

"The working title will be 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.' Whether that will be the final title, I can't say for sure… beyond saying that no, it won't be called 'Tales of Dunk & Egg' or 'The Adventures of Dunk & Egg' or 'Dunk & Egg' or anything along those lines," Martin wrote on his blog.

"I love Dunk and I love Egg, and I know that fans refer to my novellas as "the Dunk & Egg stories," sure, but there are millions of people out there who do not know the stories and the title needs to intrigue them too. If you don't know the characters, 'Dunk & Egg' sounds like a sitcom. 'Laverne & Shirley.' 'Abbott & Costello.' 'Beavis & Butthead.' So, no. We want 'knight' in the title. Knighthood and chivalry are central to the themes of these stories," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap

Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’
Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella

Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles

Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles
Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup
Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies
Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio
Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue

Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue