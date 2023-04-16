 
Royals
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle deserves ‘only to stand with D-listers’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle is only ‘worthy’ of standing in the D-lister row with the rest of the non-working royals.

US columnist Meghan McCain brought these claims to light.

According to a report by the MailOnline, McCain believes the Coronation is a “glorious, historic celebration” that will “welcome the reign of a new King and his Queen.”

“It is also about highlighting the next generation of working Royals, not the ones who hightailed it out of town to go hang out with Ellen DeGeneres.”

“If Meghan were to attend the Coronation, she would be relegated to the same place she and Harry occupied during Queen Elizabeth's funeral – the D-List. To her, that’s unacceptable.”

“But Meghan and the Prince of Mope have made their beds - and now they must lie in them. Their decision will hang over Harry’s trip - and it will give Americans even more reason to be disgusted by them both.”

