Prince Harry a ‘lost cause’ needed to be ‘cut loose’

File Footage

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of being a total lost cause to the Royal Family, and all of Britain.



The author of the Traitor King, Andrew Lownie, made these shocking admissions.

The conversation arose while Lownie talked with Express UK about the little affection Harry and Meghan left within the UK.

In the midst of this chat he was quoted saying, “Harry is a lost cause and is best cut loose...their brand is already damaged and their behaviour is in character.”

Especially since experts “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”