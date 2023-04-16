 
Royals
Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry watching the future ‘quite literally pass him by’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 16, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is slated to come “forced to come face-to-face with everything he has given up” and see the future ‘quite literally pass him by’ on Coronation Day.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser believes, “However, surviving the two-hour coronation itself won’t be the end of the very hard emotional yards for Harry.”

“After the service, the King and Queen will make their way back to Buckingham Palace and will reportedly be followed by a ‘final group of 15’ who will represent the ‘heartbeat and future of [the] family’.”

“Again, it seems highly unlikely that Harry will be one of that number, thus leaving him to watch what was meant to be his future quite literally pass him by.”

“No matter how happy and high on life Harry might be these days refilling his hummingbird feeder and trying to come up with podcast ideas (so far, no dice), he is about to be forced to come face-to-face with everything he has given up.”

“It is hard to see how the coronation could be anything but a humbling experience for the duke. Still, here’s the silver lining: At least it will give him something juicy to write about in his next book.”

