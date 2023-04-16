Prince Harry to be ‘dumped on live TV’: ‘Has to be excruciating’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry is standing very close to ruin, and as ‘hundreds of millions of people watch on’.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser believes, “The chance of William even looking in Harry’s direction is about as likely as Queen Camilla chucking a sickie on the day to catch up on Succession and raid Prince Philip’s collection of stouts.”

“Not only is Harry likely to be blanked by the members of his family who actually matter in a monarchical sense, and by the two people who are his closest blood relatives, but all of this is going to be playing out as hundreds of millions of people watch on.”

“This could end up being as exquisitely excruciating as watching someone being dumped on live television.”