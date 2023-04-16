 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry can’t negotiate ‘a single, solitary millimetre’: ‘Mortified man’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently being called out for his bid to ‘essentially blackmail’ King Charles, especially since ‘a PR onslaught is not a clever play’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser believes, “If there is a lesson in this for all malcontent spares of European monarchies, it is that trying to essentially blackmail a King via a PR onslaught is not a clever play.”

“And yet here we are, with the Sussexes’ housekeeper trying to get HP sauce out of Harry’s best morning suit, despite his terms not being met. His family have not given him a single, solitary millimetre, he’s been frozen out by his father and brother, and has even found himself with no UK home.”

“You can try and dress up Harry’s coronation attendance with all the ‘he still loves his father’ bleating you like, but the Duke of Sussex’s attendance on May 6th is akin to a bank robber giving up and saying, ‘Fine, you keep the money’ mid holdup.”

“And the day itself could end up being nothing short of mortifying for Aitch.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry to be ‘dumped on live TV’: ‘Has to be excruciating’ video

Prince Harry to be ‘dumped on live TV’: ‘Has to be excruciating’
Prince Harry watching the future ‘quite literally pass him by’ video

Prince Harry watching the future ‘quite literally pass him by’
Meghan Markle deserves ‘only to stand with D-listers’ video

Meghan Markle deserves ‘only to stand with D-listers’
New report sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles and royal family

New report sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles and royal family

King Charles reacts to Harry and Meghan's decision on his coronation

King Charles reacts to Harry and Meghan's decision on his coronation

Justin Welby failed to convince William and Harry to end differences on King's request?

Justin Welby failed to convince William and Harry to end differences on King's request?

Prince Harry talked to King Charles before agreeing to attend coronation: report

Prince Harry talked to King Charles before agreeing to attend coronation: report

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘strong-arm’ Prince William ‘a total failure’ video

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘strong-arm’ Prince William ‘a total failure’
Meghan Markle disrespecting a father that ‘walked her down the aisle’ video

Meghan Markle disrespecting a father that ‘walked her down the aisle’
Prince Harry’s identity on ‘life support’ in the US

Prince Harry’s identity on ‘life support’ in the US
King Charles makes first statement as Harry confirms coronation attendance video

King Charles makes first statement as Harry confirms coronation attendance
Prince Harry in for humiliation ‘no matter the spin and the cheery face’ put in video

Prince Harry in for humiliation ‘no matter the spin and the cheery face’ put in