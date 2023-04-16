Prince Harry can’t negotiate ‘a single, solitary millimetre’: ‘Mortified man’

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently being called out for his bid to ‘essentially blackmail’ King Charles, especially since ‘a PR onslaught is not a clever play’.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

According to the NZ Herald, Ms Elser believes, “If there is a lesson in this for all malcontent spares of European monarchies, it is that trying to essentially blackmail a King via a PR onslaught is not a clever play.”

“And yet here we are, with the Sussexes’ housekeeper trying to get HP sauce out of Harry’s best morning suit, despite his terms not being met. His family have not given him a single, solitary millimetre, he’s been frozen out by his father and brother, and has even found himself with no UK home.”

“You can try and dress up Harry’s coronation attendance with all the ‘he still loves his father’ bleating you like, but the Duke of Sussex’s attendance on May 6th is akin to a bank robber giving up and saying, ‘Fine, you keep the money’ mid holdup.”

“And the day itself could end up being nothing short of mortifying for Aitch.”