time Sunday Apr 16 2023
Web Desk

The Jonas Brothers discuss the possibility of a collaboration with Stray Kids

Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

American band The Jonas Brothers spoke about a possible collaboration with K-pop group Stray Kids. The brothers recently sat down for a video with Hits Radio where they responded to posts about them on the internet.

Kevin was then asked if he would consider working with Stray Kids after he did a duet with a video of band member Bang Chan. The idol asked his fans for restaurant recommendations in Atlanta in response to which the majority suggested Waffle House.

Kevin then responded to the clip, agreeing with the fans’ choice of restaurant. The clip went viral with fans being elated at the interaction. In the video, Kevin responded to the query about a collaboration saying although nothing was in the books right now, he wouldn’t be opposed to it happening in the future.

“Sure, maybe. Not one [yet], we [don’t] have one planned yet.”

