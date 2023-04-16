King Charles plan about 'darling boy' Prince Harry revealed

Prince Harry, who has confirmed to attend King Charles III's coronation, will be welcomed with open arms by his father at the historic ceremony.

King Charles still calls his younger son Harry 'darling boy' and he won't disgrace him at his landmark event on May 6, a royal expert has claimed.

Despite all his attacks against the royal family, the Duke of Sussex is still an apple of his father's eye and won't be relegated to the 'cheap seats' at the Coronation.

Harry will reportedly remain in close proximity to key members of the Firm rather than positioned with other 'non-working' members.



Royal biographer Robert Jobson, rejecting the reports that royal family would relegate Harry to a backseat role at the event, said Harry will still be welcomed with open arms by his father.

"I don’t think he’ll be in ‘the cheap seats’, no." Jobson told journalist Camilla Tominey during an interview with GB News.

“If you’re a mum or a dad, we know that we all love our kids equally whoever they are, wherever they've dumped you. He refers to his son Harry as my darling boy and has done that all the way. Harry acknowledges that in his books, so I think yes, he will try to have conversations with Harry I'm sure he will," Jobson added.

Harry will attend the family celebrations alone as his wife Meghan Markle and their children have opted to remain in Los Angeles.

The expert thinks the absence of Duchess could help the both parties to address the differences there: "And the fact that Meghan's not there will probably be more advantageous, at least they can speak more freely."