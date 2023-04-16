Which cricket player did Suhana Khan cheer for today?

Suhana Khan. — Instagram/Suhanakhan2

Indian Venkatesh Iyer on Sunday became the first Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008 and his success was celebrated by Suhana Khan — daughter of Bollywood superstar and co-owner of KKR Shah Rukh Khan.

During the match, the left-hand batter scored an impressive 104 runs in 49 balls laced with six boundaries and nine maximums.

After reaching the milestone, Iyer celebrated the feat by bowing his head as fans of the player erupted into cheers.

As cameras panned across the faces of the delighted audience, Suhana briefly showed up, cheering for the batter.

Suhana looks beautiful in a grey shirt and her hair pulled back as she claps energetically for the franchise co-owned by her father.

It is pertinent to note here that the century is also a personal best for Iyer who has not scored a T20 century before.

His highest T20 score before this was 88. However, despite getting hit on his knee earlier, Iyer managed to lift his team.