Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joy for life’: ‘It's a real shame’

Experts believe Prince Harry has lost his ‘joie de vivre’ and it’s a ‘real shame’.



Ryan-Mark Parsons brought this admission and claim to light, about Prince Harry.

The revelations were made during Parsons’ interview with Express UK.

There, he pointed out, “I was reading something and Harry always ranked highly in terms of popularity. Before this, he was the most popular in the royal family,” and “I think [Harry] was second to the Queen.”

“He was getting papped in Vegas and being splashed. He was a fun royal, going to nightclubs and getting papped outside. Going off with girls.”

“I kind of liked that side of Harry. He was a bit like Princess Margaret. He was so laissez-faire and hedonistic.”

The GB News commentator even went as far as to say, “Then you have William, who is the heir and successor to the throne, so he had the responsibility to be more mature in public.”

“Now [Harry's] become commercialised, so focused on amassing huge amounts of wealth.”

“He's becoming the biggest star on the planet by doing all of this PR stuff. I think it's a real shame and he's lost his joie de vivre.”