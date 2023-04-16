Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on "RRR"

Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema

Joe Russo, the acclaimed Hollywood director and producer, is looking to promote Indian cinema globally for more exposure. Russo, who is best known for his work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently expressed his admiration for Indian cinema and its potential to reach a global audience.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Russo revealed that his recent collaboration with Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the upcoming film "RRR" has given him a greater appreciation for the Indian film industry. "I'm excited to see Indian cinema getting the attention it deserves," he said.

Russo also spoke about the need to showcase Indian films to a global audience, saying, "There's so much talent here, and it's important that the world sees it. I hope to do my part in promoting Indian cinema globally."

The director further praised the Indian film industry for its rich history and diverse range of stories, adding that he is looking forward to working with more Indian filmmakers in the future.

RRR, which is set to release on October 13, 2023, is one of the most highly anticipated Indian films of the year. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, among others.