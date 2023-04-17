 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen getting cozy at Coachella

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen getting cozy at Coachella

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stunned fans as they appeared together at Coachella, two years after split.

The singers, who dated from 2019 before breaking up in 2021, spotted getting cozy at the the music festival, according to footage shared on social media.

In viral video on Twitter, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can e seen hugging and locking lips in the middle of a crowd during the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, California.

Cabello looked smashing in pants with a corset top while Mendes rocked a t-shirt and what looked like a bandana tied around his neck. The two did not look to be fully conscious of having a PDA moment, their apparent reunion may come as a surprise to fans.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle leaves Buckingham Palace staff delighted with her decision

Meghan Markle leaves Buckingham Palace staff delighted with her decision
Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

Georgina Rodriguez reveals Cristiano Ronaldo declined her THIS request

K-pop soloist Jessi signs on with Jay Park’s agency

K-pop soloist Jessi signs on with Jay Park’s agency
Simon Cowell teases Britain's Got Talent fans with new look

Simon Cowell teases Britain's Got Talent fans with new look
Lewis Capaldi reflects on Tourette syndrome

Lewis Capaldi reflects on Tourette syndrome

Kelly Ripa gives 'teary' goodbye to Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa gives 'teary' goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
K-pop group IVE sells 1 million copies of their new album

K-pop group IVE sells 1 million copies of their new album
Scientology filmmaker expresses shock over ‘no reckoning’ for Tom Cruise

Scientology filmmaker expresses shock over ‘no reckoning’ for Tom Cruise
Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Jung Sung Il originally wanted to play the villain

Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Jung Sung Il originally wanted to play the villain
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene teases at a solo album

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene teases at a solo album
Blackpink announces venues and dates for new concerts in North America

Blackpink announces venues and dates for new concerts in North America
'Succession' star Brian Cox passes on playing Trump, 'It's such a bad script'

'Succession' star Brian Cox passes on playing Trump, 'It's such a bad script'