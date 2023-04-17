 
King Charles questioned 'foolish' Prince Harry about 'Nazi' blunder

Prince Harry admits King Charles soothed his anxiety after his blunder with the Nazi uniform.

The Duke of Sussex reveals he rang his father days after the media attacked him for wearing an anti-ally outfit for a party.

Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “I phoned Pa. To my surprise he was serene. At first I was suspicious. I thought maybe he was seeing my crisis as another opportunity to bolster his PR. But he spoke to me with such tenderness, such genuine compassion, that I was disarmed. And grateful.”

Harry adds of the King: “He didn’t gloss over the facts. Darling boy, how could you be so foolish? My cheeks burned. I know, I know. But he quickly went on to say that it was the foolishness of youth, that he remembered being publicly vilified for youthful sins.”

