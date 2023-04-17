Prince Harry was almost 'barred' from British Army for THIS reason

Prince Harry admits his future in the Army was at stake after he made a fashion faux pas that offended millions.



The Duke of Sussex, who wore a Nazi uniform for a 2005 costume party with Prince William, was called out for his out of touch sentiments.

Harry pens in his memoir: “No matter what I did, the calls grew louder for me to be barred from the Army.”

Harry, however, reveals: “The top brass, however, were holding fast. If Prince Harry had been in the Army when he dolled himself up as the Führer, they said, he’d have been disciplined. But he’s not in the Army yet, they added. So he’s perfectly free to be a thicko.”

Prince Harry military career officially began in 2006.