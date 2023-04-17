Prince Harry admits Princess Diana death scene was 'disgraceful carnival'

Prince Harry is touching upon the time his private secretary retrieved files on Princess Diana.



Upon his personal request, the Duke of Sussex was given research material on his mother’s death, years after her passing in 1997.

Talking about the traumatic moment, Harry pens: “I took several breaths, opened the file. Exterior photos. Outside the tunnel in which the crash occurred. Looking into the mouth of the tunnel. Interior photos. A few feet inside the tunnel. Deep interior photos. Well inside the tunnel. Looking down the tunnel, and out the other end.”

He adds: “Finally…close-ups of the smashed Mercedes, which was said to have entered the tunnel around midnight and never emerged in one piece. All seemed to be police photos. But then I realized that many, if not most, were from paps and other photographers at the scene. The Paris police had seized their cameras.”

“Some photos were taken moments after the crash, some much later. Some showed police officers walking about, others showed onlookers milling and gawping. All gave a sense of chaos, a disgraceful carnival atmosphere,” Harry further notices.

Princess Diana passed away in a car accident in 1997 in Paris.