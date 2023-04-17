 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles is richer than David and Victoria Beckham: report

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

King Charles is richer than David and Victoria Beckham: report

King Charles is richer than his late mother Queen Elizabeth as he is sitting on a fortune of £600 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The report said the King's wealth is nearly double that of the late Queen's.

Citing one of King Charles' aides, express.co.uk reported that the monarch carefully rebuilt his finances following his multi-million pound divorce from Princess Diana in the 1990s.

The report said the monarch's personal net worth is £600 million, while the late Queen's was calculated at £370 million last year. The Sunday Times Rich List claims the King's wealth also surpasses that of Sir Elton John and Victoria and David Beckham.

The report comes as The Guardian is publishing a series of articles on the hidden wealth of the royal family.

The reports are being published under the title of "Cost of the crown".

The newspaper recently reported that late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles made money by selling horses received as gifts from foreign friends.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton asked to stop 'Kardashianisation' of Wales

Kate Middleton asked to stop 'Kardashianisation' of Wales

King Charles and Prince Harry willing to mend ties

King Charles and Prince Harry willing to mend ties

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

After joining Prince William's Earthshot Prize, Jacinda Ardern refuses to share secret messages with Harry

After joining Prince William's Earthshot Prize, Jacinda Ardern refuses to share secret messages with Harry

Zara, Mike Tindall to replace Harry, Meghan in ‘Fab Four’ with Kate, William? video

Zara, Mike Tindall to replace Harry, Meghan in ‘Fab Four’ with Kate, William?
Prince Harry, King Charles had ‘positive talks’ for Coronation attendance video

Prince Harry, King Charles had ‘positive talks’ for Coronation attendance
Meghan Markle ‘side-lining regal role’ with potential Met Gala appearance? video

Meghan Markle ‘side-lining regal role’ with potential Met Gala appearance?
Prince Harry ‘ruffled Royal feathers’ with late Coronation invite reply video

Prince Harry ‘ruffled Royal feathers’ with late Coronation invite reply
Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joy for life’: ‘It's a real shame’ video

Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joy for life’: ‘It's a real shame’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t stand’ being in places she isn’t well liked video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t stand’ being in places she isn’t well liked
King Charles’ biggest problem is Prince Harry’s existence video

King Charles’ biggest problem is Prince Harry’s existence
Meghan Markle missing ‘core tenants’ of crisis PR video

Meghan Markle missing ‘core tenants’ of crisis PR