King Charles is richer than David and Victoria Beckham: report

King Charles is richer than his late mother Queen Elizabeth as he is sitting on a fortune of £600 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The report said the King's wealth is nearly double that of the late Queen's.

Citing one of King Charles' aides, express.co.uk reported that the monarch carefully rebuilt his finances following his multi-million pound divorce from Princess Diana in the 1990s.

The report said the monarch's personal net worth is £600 million, while the late Queen's was calculated at £370 million last year. The Sunday Times Rich List claims the King's wealth also surpasses that of Sir Elton John and Victoria and David Beckham.



The report comes as The Guardian is publishing a series of articles on the hidden wealth of the royal family.

The reports are being published under the title of "Cost of the crown".

The newspaper recently reported that late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles made money by selling horses received as gifts from foreign friends.