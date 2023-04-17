 
entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ relations with royals ‘still very tense’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have a very strained relationship with the royal family, despite the Duke of Sussex having accepted the invitation to King Charles’ Coronation.

“Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family are still very tense,” a source tells ET Canada.

“The family will be cordial because the King wants his son at his Coronation but there will be no meaningful conversation as there’s still a lack of trust given the revelations in his book and the Sussexes Netflix documentary and the allegations in the Oprah interview.”

Another source shared that the family is still surprised that the Duke is attending without his wife.

Adding, “There were still several members of the family who expressed surprise she had decided to stay home.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6th, 2023.

However, the Duchess of Sussex will be staying back at the couple’s Montecito, California, home with their two children, son Archie, who is turning four on the day of the coronation, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

There’s been palpable tension since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Their relations went awry with the release of the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December, 2022, and the Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, which was released in January. Both projects were critical of the royal family and shared intimate details from the couple’s perspective.

