 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ deal to keep Meghan away from dying Queen Elizabeth laid bare

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Meghan Markle was reportedly kept away from Queen Elizabeth II during her final hours in Balmoral.

Per new details uncovered by The Daily Telegraph, during the final hours of the Queen, Kate was asked to stay back as Prince William raced to Balmoral amid news the monarch’s health was failing.

He travelled on a private jet with his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with Edward’s wife, Sophie.

According to the outlet, as the family gathered in the Scottish Highlands on September 8th, 2022, Charles struck a deal with his son and daughter-in-law to in a bid to prevent Meghan coming with Prince Harry.

Royal author, journalist and commentator Robert Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III: The Man And The Monarch, explained that, as relatives rushed to the queen’s side, Charles asked his son not to bring his wife.

“‘If Catherine doesn’t come, Meghan can’t either, it’s not appropriate for wives to attend’,” described Jobson.

“Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the queen’s life ebbed away but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the queen,” he said.

“Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan. Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”

The then-Prince Charles was with his mother when she passed at 3.10pm, along with Camilla, Princess Anne, and the queen’s long-time doctor.

Unfortunately, William, Edward, Andrew and Sophie arrived almost two hours too late, at 5pm, while Harry didn’t join them until just before 8pm.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham gives a look into her ‘strength training phase’ straight from gym

Victoria Beckham gives a look into her ‘strength training phase’ straight from gym
Prince Harry to snub Prince William if he decides to talk to his family at coronation

Prince Harry to snub Prince William if he decides to talk to his family at coronation
Prince Harry accepted coronation invite after realizing ‘blood is thicker than water’? video

Prince Harry accepted coronation invite after realizing ‘blood is thicker than water’?
Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family

Lindsay Lohan celebrates baby shower with close friends and family
‘Barry’ star Bill Hader makes voice cameo on ‘Beau Is Afraid’

‘Barry’ star Bill Hader makes voice cameo on ‘Beau Is Afraid’

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Selena Gomez over her new cooking show

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Selena Gomez over her new cooking show
'Barry' creator Bill Hader puts narrative first in final season

'Barry' creator Bill Hader puts narrative first in final season
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s first look in ‘Wicked’ movie revealed

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s first look in ‘Wicked’ movie revealed
Prince Harry's decision to attend coronation ‘a palpable sigh of relief’ in Hollywood

Prince Harry's decision to attend coronation ‘a palpable sigh of relief’ in Hollywood
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello NOT back together despite Coachella kiss

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello NOT back together despite Coachella kiss
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ relations with royals ‘still very tense’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ relations with royals ‘still very tense’
Meghan Markle’s Coronation absence gives Kate Middleton ‘clear run’ video

Meghan Markle’s Coronation absence gives Kate Middleton ‘clear run’