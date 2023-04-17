King Charles’ deal to keep Meghan away from dying Queen Elizabeth laid bare

Meghan Markle was reportedly kept away from Queen Elizabeth II during her final hours in Balmoral.

Per new details uncovered by The Daily Telegraph, during the final hours of the Queen, Kate was asked to stay back as Prince William raced to Balmoral amid news the monarch’s health was failing.

He travelled on a private jet with his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with Edward’s wife, Sophie.

According to the outlet, as the family gathered in the Scottish Highlands on September 8th, 2022, Charles struck a deal with his son and daughter-in-law to in a bid to prevent Meghan coming with Prince Harry.

Royal author, journalist and commentator Robert Jobson, author of Our King: Charles III: The Man And The Monarch, explained that, as relatives rushed to the queen’s side, Charles asked his son not to bring his wife.

“‘If Catherine doesn’t come, Meghan can’t either, it’s not appropriate for wives to attend’,” described Jobson.

“Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the queen’s life ebbed away but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the queen,” he said.

“Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan. Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”

The then-Prince Charles was with his mother when she passed at 3.10pm, along with Camilla, Princess Anne, and the queen’s long-time doctor.

Unfortunately, William, Edward, Andrew and Sophie arrived almost two hours too late, at 5pm, while Harry didn’t join them until just before 8pm.