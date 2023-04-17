Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two

Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' with Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Recently, Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday expressed her desire to work in a female-led film along with best friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

While talking to Times of India, Ananya expressed her wish when she was asked about who she would like to team up with a story line same as the previous film like Veere Di Wedding or upcoming film The Crew.

She responded: "I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara (Ali Khan), Janhvi (Kapoor) and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen."

Veere Di Wedding is one of the most successful female led films starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shika Talsania. Meanwhile, The Crew is yet another female led film produced by Rhea Kapoor featuring Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. At present, the film is under the filming phase.

Just like these films, the Liger star wants to do a film having the same concept with her two closest friends.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.Furthemore, the teaser of her upcoming Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae also released, reports Pinkvilla.