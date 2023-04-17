 
Monday Apr 17 2023
Prince Harry to snub Prince William if he decides to talk to his family at coronation

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Prince Harry expected to ignore his brother Prince William at King Charles’ coronation but he may talk to the rest of the royal family “out of politeness."

Despite having a “heart-to-heart” phone chat with the new monarch ahead of the historic occasion to end the ongoing rift, the Duke of Sussex may not talk to his brother at the event.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said, as per The Sun, “Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him.”

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine added.

“I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

The coronation ceremony of King Charles, which is scheduled for May 6th, will mark the first interaction of Harry with the Prince of Wales following the release of his memoir Spare.

In his bombshell autobiography, Harry penned that William physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan Markle and also branded him as his “arch-nemesis.”

