Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
King Charles personally oversees commissioning process, details of coronation music programme

King Charles, who is a life-long music enthusiast and champion of the arts, has overseen, influenced and been personally involved in the commissioning process and the detail of the music programme at the coronation.

Buckingham Palace has announced further details of the twelve new compositions that have been written for the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May 2023.

The musical commissions offer contemporary interpretations of centuries of musical tradition, bringing together world-class composers, who are some of the most esteemed living artists from across the Classical, Sacred, Film, Television and Musical Theatre fields.

They have taken varied approaches to their compositions - whether for orchestra, solo voice or choir - resulting in a diverse and accessible musical programme.

Six of the new commissions have been composed for orchestra and will be performed before the Service, prior to their Majesties’ arrival at the Abbey, complemented by a programme of mainly British music spanning 350 years.

