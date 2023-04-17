Alec Baldwin seeks ‘dismissal’ of Halyna Hutchins' family’s lawsuit

Alec Baldwin has urged that a lawsuit filed by the family of Rust cinematographer late Halyna Hutchins be dismissed as it was ‘misguided’.

Baldwin, 65, submitted court documents on Thursday, requesting that the charges filed in the suit by Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko to be dropped to "obtain compensation" following Hutchins's death in October 2021.

"The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance," the court document read.

"Yet Plaintiffs - who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death - have no viable cause of action against Defendants.

"This action is especially misguided."

Hutchins’ family filed the lawsuit back in February after she was killed during the Rust filming. She was 42.

The lawsuit alleges battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium, which is when a plaintiff seeks to recover compensation for damages to certain relationships on which they are mutually dependent.

Baldwin was also sued by Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, their son and estate, alleging that reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to her death.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 9.