Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no respect’ in their bones

File Footage

Experts are reportedly of the belief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “have no respect for their elders or monarchy.”



Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield made these admissions.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast started it all off by accusing the duo of having “no respect for their elders or monarchy.”

She even went as far as to say, “I think Harry and Meghan’s behaviour screams of entitlement. Robert Jobson’s story of a 30-year-old man cursing at his elderly father over financing his wife’s wardrobe is beyond champagne problems.”

According to Express, “It sounds ripped from a Succession script... it's so hard for normal people to process. Even the idea of Meghan skipping the Coronation.”

“The Sussexes are entitled and have no respect for their elders or the monarchy. It is disappointing to see from two people that have been so incredibly blessed in their lives.”