 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Madix flaunts PDA at Coachella with THIS guy

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Ariana Madix flaunts PDA at Coachella with THIS guy

Ariana Madix ensures that her ex-boyfriend's cheating scandal won't bog her down, leading her to cozy up with her arm candy at Coachella.

The new guy was identified as Daniel Wai, a fitness trainer. The pair shared their quality time at the music festival on their social media.

An insider snitched to ET, "They met at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico. He's a sweet guy."

Moreover, "Wai was there to support Madix, ahead of her new ink," a tipster tattled to the outlet.

"Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 pm," adding, "They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist. Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."

The blonde reality star seemingly lived her best life at the music event.

The 37-year-old also gave insights into her joy while interacting with influencer Farai Bennett.

"Guys, I'm with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" Bennett questioned.

"Amazing! Yes," responded Madix.

The social media influencer added, "What doesn't kill her, then better run," to which Madix responded with, "****yeah."

Meanwhile, stung by criticism, Tom Sandoval goes to Coachella while Raquel Leviss enters a mental health facility.

Moreover, Madix also made her way to the music festival just hours after Us Weekly reported the 28-year-old had checked into a facility for mental health amid a scandal mess.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith cheers on Willow and Jaden from the crowd at Coachella 2023

Will Smith cheers on Willow and Jaden from the crowd at Coachella 2023
Rachel Weisz talks about balancing ‘private life’ and fame with Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz talks about balancing ‘private life’ and fame with Daniel Craig
Kanye West documentary secures multiple broadcast deals

Kanye West documentary secures multiple broadcast deals
Britney Spears’ fans spot a portrait of Princess Diana in her video

Britney Spears’ fans spot a portrait of Princess Diana in her video
Cannes crowd erupts in applause for Rachel Weisz’s performance in ‘Dead Ringers’

Cannes crowd erupts in applause for Rachel Weisz’s performance in ‘Dead Ringers’
Legendary jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal passes away at 92

Legendary jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal passes away at 92
Florence Pugh urges fans to check out 'A Good Person'

Florence Pugh urges fans to check out 'A Good Person'
Judy Blume explains her ‘JK Rowling’ statement was ‘taken out of context’

Judy Blume explains her ‘JK Rowling’ statement was ‘taken out of context’
Alec Baldwin seeks ‘dismissal’ of Halyna Hutchins' family’s lawsuit

Alec Baldwin seeks ‘dismissal’ of Halyna Hutchins' family’s lawsuit

Victoria Beckham gives a look into her ‘strength training phase’ straight from gym

Victoria Beckham gives a look into her ‘strength training phase’ straight from gym
Prince Harry to snub Prince William if he decides to talk to his family at coronation

Prince Harry to snub Prince William if he decides to talk to his family at coronation
William told courtiers to not allow Meghan 'anywhere near' Kate if she attends coronation video

William told courtiers to not allow Meghan 'anywhere near' Kate if she attends coronation