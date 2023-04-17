Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in film 'Govinda Naam Mera'

On April 17, National Award winning actor Vicky Kaushal shared a few pictures from his latest photoshoot that has set internet on fire.

The Uri actor looked looked extremely stunning in a white button down formal shirt that he paired with blue formal pants. He carried the blue and white combination with geat confidence and style. He also opted for a cool pair of shades along with his formal look.

The caption on the photos read: "Manifest vi kare naale kare mehnataan.”

Fans are drooling over these latest smoking hot pictures. They are showering their love and complimenting Vicky with different comments. One of the fans wrote: “Bombay is hot enough already, please stop this.”



Meanwhile, other fan wrote: “Vicky!!!! What is this behaviour?”. Another well-wisher commented: “Oh Vicky you’re so fine.”

The Raazi actor's latest IG post received more than 1000 comments and 3 lakh likes within an hour.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is now gearing up to star in Sam Manekshaw's biopic titled as Sam Bahadur directed by Megna Gulzar. Moreover, Vicky might also appear in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, reports Pinkvilla.