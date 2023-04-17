 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in film Govinda Naam Mera
Vicky Kaushal was last seen in film 'Govinda Naam Mera'

On April 17, National Award winning actor Vicky Kaushal shared a few pictures from his latest photoshoot that has set internet on fire. 

The Uri actor looked looked extremely stunning in a white button down formal shirt that he paired with blue formal pants. He carried the blue and white combination with geat confidence and style. He also opted for a cool pair of shades along with his formal look.

The caption on the photos read: "Manifest vi kare naale kare mehnataan.”

Fans are drooling over these latest smoking hot pictures. They are showering their love and complimenting Vicky with different comments. One of the fans wrote: “Bombay is hot enough already, please stop this.”

Meanwhile, other fan wrote: “Vicky!!!! What is this behaviour?”. Another well-wisher commented: “Oh Vicky you’re so fine.”

The Raazi actor's latest IG post received more than 1000 comments and 3 lakh likes within an hour.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is now gearing up to star in Sam Manekshaw's biopic titled as Sam Bahadur directed by Megna Gulzar. Moreover, Vicky might also appear in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'

Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'
Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy
Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'

Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'
Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'

Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'
R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India

R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India
Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two

Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two
Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve

Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve "Lungi Dance" Song, Reveals Honey Singh.
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on

Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on "RRR"
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says

Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Kareena Kapoor gives special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on 'Coachella debut'

Kareena Kapoor gives special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on 'Coachella debut'
'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand to direct Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'?

'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand to direct Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'?