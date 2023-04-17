 
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

John Oliver takes a swing at Warner Bros. Discovery following rebranding of HBO Max

Monday Apr 17, 2023

John Oliver criticised Warner Bros. Discovery, referring to them as "business daddy," during the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.

“Our business daddy took its content purge up a notch and threw the whole HBO out,” he said at the end of the late-night show.

The episode comes after Warner Bros. Discovery announced the rebranding of HBO Max to Max. Warner Bros. Discovery's new streaming service will merge content from HBO Max and Discovery+ and will launch on May 23 in the U.S. under the name Max.

“The Max service is a wide-ranging mosaic of content that will be unmatched in the breadth, reach, and excellence of its offerings,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content.

“We are unique because we have the best-in-all-categories across the board by any measure – be they ratings, awards, fandom. We know we can satisfy any craving because we have the brands that people love. At Max, they will find what they want, when they want it.”

The service will have three pricing tiers, and all existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to the new service. Oliver has been critical of Warner Bros. Discovery in the past for cancelling films and shows, and for pulling shows to appease Wall Street.

