‘The Last of Us’ will not end with season 2, Craig Mazin confirms

HBO series The Last of Us fans are celebrating as the show creators have hinted ‘there’s more to come.’

The HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us video game has been a major success, drawing in high ratings and critical acclaim.

The showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who already renewed the popular series for a second season, have stated that fans should expect the show will ‘stick around for a while.’

Mazin and Druckmann believe that the series can last even longer than just a few seasons. Appearing on a panel at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on Sunday, Mazin said that fans shouldn’t expect the series to end after Season 2.

“Our plan is to do it not just for one more season,” he said. “We should be around for a while,” reported via Deadline.

He further explained that while he and Druckmann were always focused on making season the best, they were extremely conscious about planning future seasons.

“Even though we were greenlit for a season of television, Neil and I felt like we can’t just make a season of television without considering what would come after,” he said.

“There is more ‘The Last of Us’ to come. And I think the balance is not always just about within an episode or even episode to episode but season a season.”

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Ashley Johnson and Nick Offerman among other. The show’s season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max.