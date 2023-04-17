 
Monday Apr 17 2023
Taylor Swift climbs to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 'Midnights'

Monday Apr 17, 2023

American singer Taylor Swift climbs to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with her latest album Midnights with around 60, 000 units. The album has been breaking records left and right since its release towards the end of 2022.

Upon release the album spent two weeks on the top of the chart, only being dethroned by Her Loss from Drake and 21 Savage. Midnights is also the first album to have accumulated 200, 000 units in each of its initial four weeks after Adele's album 25 which achieved over 200, 000 units in the first six weeks.

Taylor also became the first ever artist to claim all top ten spots on the Hot 100 chart simultaneously, breaking the records that were previously held by The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Drake.

