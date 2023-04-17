Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'

'Dhadak' 2018 featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in lead roles

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's debut film Dhadak is now getting a sequel that is reportedly going to be produced by Karan Johar.

Dhadak 2 will now feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. The film has entered into the filming phase under the banner of Dharma productions, reports.

Sources revealed: “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak.”

“The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Both Siddhant and Tripti are excited to feature in a raw and intense love story. The prep work will begin soon", added sources.

Reports further unveiled: "Before taking the film on floors, there will be script reading sessions and acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set up, with slight raw treatment to the story, which can only be polished through workshops.”

According to Pinkvilla, “Apart from the father, some other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month’s time."